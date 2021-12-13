Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 5,285 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.