Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,239. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 9,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,758. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $818.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

