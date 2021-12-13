Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Paragon Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

