Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,208 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.28 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.