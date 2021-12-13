Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AppFolio by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $122.03 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,033.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

