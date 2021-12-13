Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.69 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.