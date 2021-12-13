Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,622,348 shares of company stock valued at $41,026,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.