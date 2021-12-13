Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

WSBF opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

