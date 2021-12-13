Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fossil Group worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 348.00 and a beta of 1.78. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

