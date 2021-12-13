Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 21,802 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

