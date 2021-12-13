Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.