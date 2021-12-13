Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.