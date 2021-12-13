Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 643 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

