Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Quanta Services by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.