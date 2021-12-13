Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $79.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

