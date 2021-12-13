Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

