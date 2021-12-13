Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $175.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

