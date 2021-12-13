Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 101.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.51 on Monday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $25,572.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

