Particl (PART) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Particl has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00483066 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,760,327 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

