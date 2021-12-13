Paul Thompson Acquires 8,403 Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) insider Paul Thompson purchased 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.91 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,628.12 ($34,949.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Select Harvests’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Select Harvests’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.98%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

