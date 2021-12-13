PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $188.20. 193,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day moving average of $260.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

