Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $72.84 on Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $72.84 or 0.00153533 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.02 million and $16,684.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

