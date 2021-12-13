PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

