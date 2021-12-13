Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18,494.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,458,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $139.95 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.