Phala.Network (PHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

