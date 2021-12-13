Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.50 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $251,186.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.60 or 0.07996684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.58 or 1.00185241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,952,900 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

