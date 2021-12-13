PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman Buys $1,290,000.00 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

