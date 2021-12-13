Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $29.78 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $29,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $303.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day moving average is $271.34.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.