Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $34.57 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.52% of Kornit Digital worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $146.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.05 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.