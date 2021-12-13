Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $44.91 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $44,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

