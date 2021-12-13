Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,968.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.