Phore (PHR) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Phore has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $3,622.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00462200 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,582,345 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

