Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

