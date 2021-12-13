Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,555 shares of company stock valued at $37,294,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

