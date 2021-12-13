Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $219.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

