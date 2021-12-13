Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.80 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $223.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

