Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 30th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
In related news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,381.00 ($26,324.65).
About Plato Income Maximiser
