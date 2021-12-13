Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 684.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $$9.81 on Monday. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

