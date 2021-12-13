PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 53,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,503,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,273 shares of company stock worth $10,986,937.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.