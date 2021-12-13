Plian 24-Hour Volume Reaches $75,562.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $75,562.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 841,558,317 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

