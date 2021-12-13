PolkaWar Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.63 or 0.07962936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.60 or 0.99747329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

