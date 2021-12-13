Polker Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $724,558.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.21 or 0.08141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00079043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,061.29 or 1.00056371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.