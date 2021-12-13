Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at C$16.95 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.43.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.