Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 62.5% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,540.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010323 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,820,079 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.