Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.22 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

