Private Advisor Group LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,522,000 after buying an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.05 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

