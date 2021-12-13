Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,637,000.

USO opened at $52.03 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

