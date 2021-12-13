Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

SPSC opened at $139.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

