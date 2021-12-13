Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,628,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after acquiring an additional 285,216 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

