Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. 73,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

